Chloë Grace Moretz is opening up about the sexism she faced as a teenager on set.

During a recent episode of the Reign with Josh Smith podcast, the 25-year-old star didn't hold back while talking about how she was treated by people she worked with when she was a teen, specifically the older men.

"A big part of being the lead in a show or a movie is you kind of set the tone for the set," Moretz said, noting that it was "always really interesting to see who would be really unhappy with a young woman" speaking her mind.

"And as I continued through having more important roles on set as I grew up, it was always very interesting to see the pushback that I would get from a lot of people," the Kick-Ass actress continued. "The majority of it was older men, for sure, who would infantilize me. If I had real things to bring to the table, a lot of the time it would get shot down."

Moretz then went on to say that while she had "a lot of moments" where she felt like an equal, she would often find herself in a "really wild power struggle and power dynamic of a young girl who had worked for already [over a decade] and was the lead of the movies but was still a kid in every sense of the word."

"Having to even advocate to an older man on behalf of your 14, 15, 16-year-old self is a really, really crazy kind of mindfuck," she said, adding that she "always had to be very sweet, and very kind of backfoot in the way I'd propose things." But even so, Moretz believes these experiences taught her to be "strong" while advocating for herself and "propose questions in a way to make the ideas their ideas."

