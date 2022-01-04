We already know Cher is the queen of opulence, as her countless bedazzled and feathered red carpet moments demonstrate. So it should come as no surprise that she would make things like UGG shoes look utterly glamorous at home. Sweatpants? Not in this household.

In fact, Cher's take on leisure is much more velvet embroidered caftans than velour tracksuits, or at least that's what she's giving in her first campaign for UGG. Part of the brand's ongoing "Feel___" series (past campaign stars include André Leon Talley, Iman and Susanne Bartsch), the images show Cher in her element: at her Italian Rennaisance-style residence in Malibu lounging around in sumptuous clothes and cozy UGG boots and slippers.

An accompanying video has Cher doing Cher things: chillin in her home theatre with her cat Mala, chattinig with her mom over the phone and getting her meditation on. She throws in some life affirmations and deep reflections for good measure. "I’ve spent a lifetime of people either hating me or loving me; and I mean, you want to be loved, but finally it’s like ‘f*ck it’," she says. So true, bestie.

Check out the full campaign video, below.