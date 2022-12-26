Is Cher Engaged?

Cher may or may not be engaged to her boyfriend Alexander “A.E.” Edwards.

The 76-year-old singer sent rumors swirling on Christmas morning when she took to Twitter to share a photo of a stunning diamond ring with the caption, "THERE R NO WORDS, ALEXANDER, A.E." Though nothing is explicitly stated, the style and size of the ring, along with the timing, has raised speculation about a marriage engagement.

Cher and Edwards, a 36-year-old music producer and Def Jam A&R executive, met just a couple months ago. They went public with their relationship when they were spotted holding hands leaving a dinner in West Hollywood.

In light of the 40 year age difference, Cher has defended her relationship on Twitter, writing, "He’s 36 & In End He Came after me,Till we met in the middle. He’s Consistent one, I’m The Skittish one. We love each other…. LADIES NEVER GIVE UP."

Edwards previously dated Amber Rose, with whom he shares a three-year-old child, Slash Electric Alexander Edwards. Rose broke up with Edwards in 2021 citing an alleged affair, which he later confirmed via social media.

Cher has been married twice: first, to singing partner Sonny Bono, and next, to Greg Allman, whom she divorced in 1978. She has dated several notables over the decades — among them Gene Simmons, Val Kilmer, and Tom Cruise — but none have reached the engagement phase.

While speculation continues, Cher has not made any official statement about an engagement to Edwards — and the ring may ultimately just be a really nice Christmas gift.