Cher is back in the studio, at long last!

The inventor of the modern gay club dance track revealed to E! News Monday that she and boyfriend Alexander Edwards are collaborating on new music. She told the outlet, "I'm going to England to make two albums," and added that "Some of the songs Alexander gave me, so I'm pretty excited about that. He's a producer and a writer and does everything, so I'm happy about that."

Cher also teased that the two albums in the oven might accompany a tour later in 2023, and told E!, "I'm trying to get myself in shape." The singer's Here We Go Again Tour was her last time on the road, and it kicked off in 2018 to accompany her last studio album Dancing Queen, which released that same year. It wrapped early in March 2020 at the onset of the pandemic.

When news of the singer's relationship with Edwards first made the rounds in November 2022, Cher let off a string of tweets defending her relationship and their 40-year age gap. Among other things, she explained that love doesn't know math and "we're grown ups." She added: "I DONT GIVE MEN QUALITIES THEY DONT POSSESS.ITS A RECIPE 4 DISASTER.HES”NOT”HIS TATS, HAIR COLOR,DIMOND GRILL. I♥️HIM BECAUSE HE WASNT AFRAID.HES KIND, HILARIOUS, SMART, TALENTED, BEAUTIFUL. WE TALK & LAUGH.WE R PERFECTLY MATCHED. DO I WISH I WAS YOUNGER,YAH,I’M NOT BOO FKN HOO."



On Christmas morning, Cher also posted what looked to be an engagement ring. She never clarified what the ring actually was, but did go on to gush about Edwards during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show in January. During the interview, she told Clarkson over FaceTime:

“Older men just didn’t like me all that much. Do you know what I mean? I have had a couple boyfriends that were hovering around my age, but they just didn’t like me for some reason. And maybe younger men don’t care if you’re funny or outrageous and want to do stupid things, and you have the strong personality. I’m not giving up my personality for anybody, okay?”

Edwards, as previously reported, is a music executive at Universal Music Group and has produced for Tyga. He also has a child with Amber Rose, Slash Electric Alexander Edwards, who was born in 2019 when the couple was still together. They eventually split in 2021.