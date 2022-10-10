Charlie Puth is opening up about his experience while signed to Ellen Degeneres' now defunct music label.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, the 30-year-old "Light Switch" singer says he was effectively ghosted by his team at Degeneres' label, eleveneleven. Puth's revelation comes on the heels of comments recently made by pop singer Greyson Chance, who called Degeneres "manipulative" and and also said he felt "completely abandoned" by her.

“We both have different experiences, me versus Greyson,” Puth says. “But I do agree with him that no one was present, certainly, after the creation of my first demo EP. Not putting any blame on one person, but from a collective. All the people that were in that room, they just disappeared. I didn’t hear from anybody.”

Puth came to prominence with a music Youtube channel. Degeneres discovered him and fellow singer Emily Luther from a cover of Adele's "Someone Like You," and signed them both to eleveneleven in 2010. But the company was short-lived, and shuttered in 2012. The EP was never released.

Professional complaints aren't exactly new for Degeneres, who has also been rumored to be cold and distant and was accused of fostering a toxic workplace at The Ellen Show. But Puth makes it clear that he does not feel ill will towards the Emmy-winning host, saying, "People describe Ellen as rude. I’ve never experienced that. Maybe she likes me.”

Despite his experience with eleveneleven, it seems like Puth is doing better now with his current label, Atlantic Records, through which he just released his self-titled third album CHARLIE last week.