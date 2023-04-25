Chance the Rapper Announces 'Acid Rap' Anniversary Concert

If you were a fan of hip-hop during the blog era, chances are you remember where you were when you first heard Acid Rap by Chance the Rapper. Now do you remember how that was a decade ago? Feel old yet?

As more of our favorite albums reach important milestones, it feels like there's a million anniversary tours and so little time. Let's add another one to the calendar! Chance the Rapper has announced a number of things planned to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Acid Rap, notably a one-night-only concert at Chicago's United Center on August 19. Fellow Chicagoan Saba will be opening.

While we are a few months out from the show, Chance is making sure that fans have something to chew on for the mixtape's actual anniversary, which is April 30. "Juice," one of the project's standouts, was not available on streaming for a number of years due to a sample clearance issue. Instead, the song was replaced with a 30-second clip of him asking people to stream the "song," which meets the time threshold for a single stream, so that all proceeds can go to his charity, SocialWorks.

As for the sample, it's Donny Hathaway's "Jealous Guy," which was written by John Lennon. Lennon's music is notoriously hard to sample due to his estate. In a surprising turn of events, Chance has finally gotten the sample approved and the song will be on streaming in its full glory.

Acid Rap put Chance the Rapper on the map, honing in on his frantic jazzy sound with a range of collaborators including BJ the Chicago Kid, Vic Mensa, Noname, Childish Gambino, Action Bronson, Ab-Soul and more. It cemented him as an independent rap darling and garnered critical acclaim, boasting over a million DatPiff downloads.



Tickets and VIP packages will be available starting Wednesday, April 26 at 10am local time for artist presale. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, April 28 at 10am local time. You can purchase tickets here. Starting April 30, fans can also purchase exclusive Acid Rap anniversary merch here.