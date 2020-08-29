The world has lost another good one in 2020. Chadwick Boseman passed away at 43 years old after his four-year battle with colon cancer. On Friday night, his official Instagram page shared the news, revealing that the actor found out in 2016 that he had Stage 3 colon cancer, which later progressed to Stage 4.
"A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy," the post read. "It was the honor of his career to bring King T'Challa to life in Black Panther. He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side."
Among the actors most iconic roles were playing historical Black figures such as Jackie Robinson, James Brown, and Thurgood Marshall. But he is known and beloved by many of his younger fans for being the embodiment of King T'Challa, the Black Panther, the Marvel Cinematic Universe's first Black superhero.
Now, many of his former co-stars and dear friends are paying tribute to the king, and remembering their fondest moments with him.
