Good morning! It's Super Tuesday and the race for the Democratic nominee for President is heating up. Your feeds have likely been specked "I'm with X" posts, emotional soapbox tweets, and colorful graphics from your favorite pop star, indie rock band, actor, model, influencer etc.

But with 14 states holding primaries today — including California, home of the famouses — at last, celebrities are coming out to play. From your hot girls for Bernie to your "she's got a plan for that" devotees to your Biden lifers, here's a quick guide to who your fave is voting for.

Joe Biden Cher has been one of Biden's most vocal fans, periodically posting long, somewhat cryptic messages of support for him in her charming brand of Twitter speak. What did he say to her! Maybe if he wins, she'll tell us.

Consistent with his older-skewing base, Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson are also fans of the former Vice President, donating a few thousand to him this summer. Alec Baldwin, Rob Reiner, Sean Patrick Thomas, Jane Lynch (she was previously an Amy girl, before yesterday's drop-out), Mia Farrow, Vivica Fox and George Takei are also Joe ride or dies.

Two-time Olympic champ Michelle Kwan has campaigned for Biden while George R. R. Martin has heaped praise on Biden in a blog post, arguing Biden is "(1) someone who can beat Trump, and (2) someone who would actually be a good/ great president."

Elizabeth Warren Warren has done well with LGBTQ celebs like Janelle Monae, Jonathan Van Ness, Megan Rapinoe, Adam Rippon, Rosie O'Donnell, Billy Eichner, Roxane Gay and Melissa Etheridge. This makes sense, given Warren's made queer issues a pillar of her campaign.

Team Warren is home to fellow wine mom faves such as Chrissy Teigan, John Legend, Busy Philipps, Elizabeth Banks, Amy Schumer, Sally Field, Shonda Rhimes, and #MeToo advocates Amber Tamblyn and Ashley Judd. Her Hollywood bloc also includes Scarlett Johansson, Constance Wu, Ike Barinholtz, Barry Jenkins, Ryan Reynolds. Plus… Jack Black. Who wouldn't want to slide into that group chat?

Michael Bloomberg Judge Judy is Bloomy all the way. "An independent, tough-minded businessman, he represents our best chance to bring America together again and begin the long national process of healing," she wrote in an op-ed for USA Today. Ted Danson and Michael Douglas also count themselves as Bloombergers. The latter told People he hasn't been this excited about a candidate since JFK. Wow! Clint Eastwood, who spoke at the 2012 Republican National convention, told the Wall Street Journal of the race, "The best thing we could do is just get Mike Bloomberg in there."

Project Runway's Tim Gunn and designer Isaac Mizrahi are both spokespeople for Bloomberg's LGBTQ Leadership Council, while country singer John Mellencamp lent his song "Small Town" to one of the $450 million worth of ads Bloomberg has bought.

Bernie Sanders Bernie Sanders' endorsement list is what they call a "broad coalition." The list sees pop girls and basics like Miley Cyrus, Ariana Grande, Cardi B, Dua Lipa and Hailey Bieber stand shoulder-to-shoulder with folks like Killer Mike and Public Enemy, who actually parted ways with hype man Flava Flav after nearly 40 years over the group's decision to play a Bernie rally (Flav is remaining neutral this election). Lil Yachty has been feeling the Bern since 2016 — Willow Smith, T.I. and Zedd are more recent converts.

Bernie has won over many corners of the internet, including podcaster Joe Rogan, model Emily Ratajkowski, comedian Jaboukie Young-White and Instagram science experiment Caroline Calloway. Then, throw a boomer-plus contingent into the mix, including Dick Van Dyke, Susan Sarandon, Spike Lee, Danny Glover, drag queen Lady Bunny, Jack Nicholson and Sarah Silverman. In Hollywood, he's also got Tessa Thompson, Shailene Woodley, Mark Ruffalo, Justin Long, John Cusack and Cole Sprouse. No word on Lili Reinhart, but we had to guess, it seems like a split household?

Bernie's also got the Pitchfork voting bloc on lock. Bon Iver's Justin Vernon, Vampire Weekend, the Strokes, Lucy Dacus, Soccer Mommy, Sunflower Bean, Joyce Manor and Nathaniel Rateliff have all played Bernie rallies. Sonic Youth's Kim Gordon has been cheerfully documenting her efforts canvassing for Bernie and recently released a PSA campaign video.

"I feel like it's kind of the bleakest moment or maybe the most hopeful moment right now," she told the Los Angeles Times. "Or it could be both. Bernie is such an inspirational figure. He's been saying the same thing for years, and he's the only candidate who has grown the Democratic party, who has done outreach to the Latino community, to people who've never been approached, as well as to black communities. He really helped create this movement that's bigger than any candidate."

Along with 1,200 other artists, King Princess, M.I.A., Sky Ferreira, Mykki Blanco, Holly Herndon, Weyes Blood, Ariel Reichstad, Kelsey Lu, Devendra Banhart, and Ian Isaiah all recently signed onto an Artists4Bernie coalition letter.

"Artists and cultural producers are largely precarious laborers – often struggling without benefits, financial security, at the whim of the market…," reads the letter. "We strongly feel that only Sanders represents the values and virtues which all of us as cultural producers have always hoped to strive for."



Artists4Bernie signees outside the music industry, spanning art, film and fashion included Ezra Miller, Kara Walker, Telfar Clemons, Chloë Sevigny, Hari Nef, Juliana Huxtable, Nan Goldin, Chloe Wise, Chris Kraus, Bobbi Menuez, Jacolby Satterwhite Ryan McGinley, Mike Eckhaus and Zoe Latta.

Documentary filmmaker Michael Moore, Sex and the City star and one-time gubernatorial candidate Cynthia Nixon, as well as Killer Mike been serving as official Sanders campaign surrogates.

RIP Pete Buttigeig It must be noted that Buttiegieg was extremely popular with celebs, scoring love and donations from the likes of Robert De Niro, Jennifer Aniston, Seth MacFarlane, Bradley Whitford, Michael J. Fox, Alan Cumming, Emmy Rossum, Mark Duplass, Jenna Fischer, Mandy Moore, Kevin Costner, Sharon Stone, Lee Daniels, and Gwyneth Paltrow. With Buttigeig off the ballot, these folks' votes are all back on the market, so now might be a good time for a well placed call from one of the remaining campaigns.

Tune into tonight's electoral armageddon to find out which celebs really matters to America. Also vote!