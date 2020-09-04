Some of the most unexpected style moments in cinema, red carpets and music in recent years have nothing to do with couture gowns or elaborate costumes, but rather from the seductive power of a lingerie look. From Beyoncé's sultry lace bra in her "Partition" video to Margot Robbie's many négligées in "The Wolf of Wall Street" to Heidi Klum casually running errands in a slip dress, the boudoir aesthetic has been turning heads for decades.

La Perla, one of the few upscale lingerie brands, designed all of the aforementioned looks. This year, the company is celebrating 25 years of their high end "Maison" line, which is known for its pieces handcrafted from Italian silk satin and finished with their signature "Frastaglio" embroidery technique.

"What makes Maison unique is its timeless femininity," said the brand's creative director Alessandra Bertuzzi in a statement. "A Maison garment imbues the wearer with confidence and draws attention and admiration wherever it goes." (The Maison collection includes everything from camisoles and slips to robes, bras and briefs.)

To celebrate the milestone, the company is launching a virtual Villa La Perla experience on September 6 on its website, where users can navigate through various rooms of its archives and watch some behind-the-scenes clips of the craftsmanship that goes into their garments. It's also releasing two new anniversary collections: Maison Rainbow and Maison Metallic, which will also be revealed during the digital event.

In honor of the 25-year mark, we've rounded up some of our favorite La Perla moments across the pop culture landscape, from Hailey Bieber's recent cameo in DJ Khaled's "Popstar" music video to Viola Davis' onscreen robe look in "How to Get Away With Murder" in the gallery, below.

Beyonce wearing Maison/La Perla for her "Partition" music video.