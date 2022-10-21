We’re coming back for you, Carly!

The title track of Carly Rae Jepsen’s latest album, The Loneliest Time, is bringing the pop icon back into the forefront of pop culture yet again, finding a home on TikTok since the track was released on October 7.

The emotional track sees her joined by Canadian baroque-pop singer Rufus Wainwright, opening up with a sullen and soft-spoken melody moving its way down a vintage Rhodes keyboard before it’s joined by uplifting orchestral embellishments, reminiscent of the synth string machine she used a decade ago on “Call Me Maybe” with a newfound maturity.

She’s moved on from the naive romanticism of her 26-year-old self trying to get a piece of eye candy to call her number and is now finding herself sunken in post-breakup sadness, chasing back after a former lover far too long after the candle had already gone out.

Carly’s newfound maturity is giving way to the internet’s playful immaturity, taking Carly singing “I’m comin’ back for you, baby / I’m comin’ back for you” over a funky disco beat and morphing it to apply to anything from hair brushing to – bizarrely enough — toenails.

@b.e.n_rl Sometimes I JUST CANT. 🤷‍♀️🥹❤️

@kimchieats Anyone else? ㅇㅅㅇ

Carly’s even hopping in on the trend herself, singing the lyrics to her cat over FaceTime as she moves from city to city on her So Nice Tour with Empress Of.

@carlyraejepsen Me also reminding him that MY ALBUM COMES OUT IN ONE WEEK!!!

Carly’s in the middle of her renaissance, finding herself back in the spotlight yet again. We’re all here for it

Listen to Jepsen's new album, The Loneliest Time, below.