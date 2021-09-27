At first glance, the models (creatures?) at Burberry's Spring 2022 digital show exude big Dobby the House Elf energy thanks to their droopy, otherwordly ears. But upon closer inspection, they're actually in line with what creative director Riccardo Tisci has been inspired by for years: Bambi!

The beloved baby Disney deer, which fans might recognize from his Givenchy sweatshirt days, recently posed with the designer on a magazine cover with Tisci wearing the aforementioned ears. His first Burberry show also included more deer prints and a shirt printed with the phrase "Why Did They Kill Bambi?"

Isamaya Ffrench, the makeup artist and Burberry's global beauty director, credited prosthetics artist Francesco Fabiani with creating the surreal ear effects. Fittingly, the collection was titled "Animal Instinct" and is an ode to Tisci's mother Elmerinda who passed away in August.

According to Vogue, he wanted the models to convey the "same emotional expression that animals convey through their ears" as a nod to each human's animal instinct that expresses when we are feeling happiness, depression or sadness. They also add to the sense of childlike wonder Tisci has brought to the house since his official debut.