Our favorite K-pop superstars are about to give REI a run for its money.

According to a new report from Rolling Stone, BTS is officially breaking into the camping sector through a new collaboration with Korean-based outdoor equipment makers, Helinox.

Perfect to use for those long ticket queues, the all-purple collection — priced between $10 to $575 — includes everything from cots to satchels to camping chairs, all featuring intricate geometric patterning. Maybe Helinox took a little inspiration from last year's camping series?

