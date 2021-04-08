Our favorite K-pop superstars are about to give REI a run for its money.
According to a new report from Rolling Stone, BTS is officially breaking into the camping sector through a new collaboration with Korean-based outdoor equipment makers, Helinox.
Perfect to use for those long ticket queues, the all-purple collection — priced between $10 to $575 — includes everything from cots to satchels to camping chairs, all featuring intricate geometric patterning. Maybe Helinox took a little inspiration from last year's camping series?
Check out the offerings, here.
From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web