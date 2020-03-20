Last September's Collina Strada show stood out for a number of reasons — from models pushing kids in strollers to the stacks of fresh fruit and veggies up for grabs. It was one of the few collections of NYFW that brought sustainability to the forefront, with reusable produce bags and notes pleading guests to eat more plants and start a garden.

Today, luxury retailer Browns released behind-the-scenes footage of the show, which features designer Hillary Taymour's approach to designing the collection, which is made of deadstock materials and upcycled fabrics. The clip also shows what happened to all those vegetables and fruit after the show, as well as Taymour's thoughts centering her business around sustainability.

This video is the second episode of Browns' "Conscious" docu-series, which spotlights designers creating products with the planet in mind. (The first clip premiered last fall with Amsterdam-based designer Duran Lantink.) "I've always considered myself a troublemaker and I'm just trying to start using that trouble for good and really isolating it to trying to spread a positive love for everything," Taymour said in a statement.

Watch the full video below and check out Browns' conscious edit online here.