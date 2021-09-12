Ever since The White Lotus started airing, breakout star Brittany O'Grady has barely had time to rest. Her turn as Paula on the HBO series catapulted her into internet fame, and now the fashion world is taking notice.

The actress teamed up with Bergdorf Goodman to spotlight its latest crop of emerging designers under its Radar program, which is now in its fifth season. This year's next-gen class includes Lauren Rubinski, Casablanca, Connor Ives, ERL, Recto, Sergio Hudson, Aliette and Super Egg.

"BG Radar has always been about building a community of incredible talent in our industry," Bergdorf Goodman's chief merchant Yumi Shin tells PAPER. "The new BG Radar designers are a diverse selection of new talent and their unique perspectives have already attracted the attention of loyal fans."

O'Grady in Recto

O'Grady, who can now add model to her resume, appeared in a photo essay that spotlights the designers and their work, which she styled herself. She's also attending her first New York Fashion Week in an official capacity (she sat front row at Coach and was a VIP at Dior's opening night party for its new Brooklyn exhibit).

"This is my first time working with BG and I was really excited to be able to introduce the designers that they were having in their Radar collection," O'Grady tells PAPER. "The one thing I love about each brand is that they each have their individual point of view. As an actor myself, I think it's really important to have the opportunity and platform to be able to express yourself and connect with other people."

She was familiar with Sergio Hudson the most — he did after design Michelle Obama's inauguration outfit — but she also enjoyed learning about the other brands and what makes them unique. "Casablanca Paris had this really fun outfit that I wore at the BG shoot, it was retro and inspired by Bianca Jagger's travel style. It's so cool to be able to represent these designers that work really hard to get their brand out there."