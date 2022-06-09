Cops were called to Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's after her ex crashed the event.

On Thursday, the pop icon and her fitness trainer beau were meant to tie the knot in a small, intimate ceremony at the star's Los Angeles home. However, TMZ revealed that the ceremony was interrupted after Britney's first husband, Jason Alexander, arrived unannounced and was restrained by security after somehow being able to make it inside her house.

Alexander, who you may remember as one of the rioters who stormed the Capitol, also decided to document the entire thing on Instagram Live. The outlet reported that Alexander told security that he was on the guest list, though the feed later froze after what appeared to be a physical struggle.

At one point during the exchange, Alexander can be heard saying that Britney is his first and only wife, referring to the couple's infamous 55 hour-long marriage in 2004. Back in August 2020, he also claimed at a #FreeBritney rally in August 2020 that he was in contact with her.

Granted, it seems as if there were several issues related to the guest list in general, as Page Six previously reported that some of Britney's immediate family would not be in attendance, including her two sons with ex-husband Kevin Federline, 16-year-old Sean Preston and 15-year-old Jayden James.

“They think the focus of this day should be on Britney and Sam, and they are very happy for her moving forward," as Federline’s attorney told the publication.

Less surprising though was her decision to not invite father Jamie Spears, mother Lynne Spears and younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears to the nuptials. They have a contentious relationship stemming from her former conservatorship, which was controlled by Jamie for 13 years before a judge terminated the arrangement in November 2021.

Shortly after the public outcry stemming from the Framing Britney Spears documentary last summer, Britney delivered a shocking court testimony, in which she characterized the conservatorship as "abusive" and said it stopped her from getting married and having more kids. She also claimed she was forced to get an IUD in order to prevent another pregnancy. Not only that, but ever since the termination of her conservatorship, Britney has also continued to accuse her family, specifically Jamie Lynn and Lynne, of being complicit in her conservatorship until the #FreeBritney movement gained traction.

Britney and Sam's wedding comes nine months after their engagement last September, when Sam popped the question with a one-of-a-kind Roman Malayev piece. Britney and Sam have been dating for the past five years after meeting on the set of her "Slumber Party" music video in 2016. They are currently expecting their first child together.

Read TMZ's report here.