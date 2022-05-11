Britney Spears loves a naked photo. The pop star has been posting them left and right on Instagram, and for the most part, her fans are totally here for it.
However, these nudes with her hands and emojis strategically placed have others questioning if Spears is OK, especially in light of her conservatorship ending and her finally finding freedom. Her posts also have people constantly comparing her to other celebs who have taken it all off for professional photo shoots — slamming Spears, all while praising the others. So what is up?
Though this discussion has been alive and well for a while now, it was reinvigorated this week when Hilary Duff’s nude cover for Women’s Health dropped. The Lizzie McGuire star went au naturel for the photo shoot, speaking on loving her body and feeling empowered. But with this new collection of photos came new comparison to Spears. Both women were trending on Twitter this week for the same reason, but with different takes.
One person succinctly pointed out, “When it comes to Britney there are always a whole different set of rules than with other celebs.” Another person shared side-by-side screenshots of the comments on Duff’s cover on Instagram with Spears’ most recent nude photos to show how vastly different they are. They wrote, “People are so brainwashed by social media that they think nudity is wrong unless you've hired a photographer and glam team.”
notice how Hilary Duff is being celebrated for her nude magazine cover and spread a day after Britney was scrutinized for posting nude pics on her IG? When it comes to Britney there are always a whole different set of rules than with other celebs #BritneySpears #britneyisfree— Stephen (@Stephen) 1652199531
I adore Hilary and she looks incredible, but the difference in comments on her post compared to Britney doing the same thing is astounding.\n\nPeople are so brainwashed by social media that they think nudity is wrong unless you've hired a photographer and glam team.pic.twitter.com/QCII2KSfAp— Fan Account (@Fan Account) 1652206213
It's weird seeing both Hilary Duff & Britney Spears trending for the same thing but the takes are *different*\n\nHil is being celebrated for posing nude for a magazine (she looks amazing) \n\nPpl are questioning Britney's sanity cause she's posting her own (she looks amazing)— POD.DRALAND (@POD.DRALAND) 1652199631
While people are praising Duff for her nude photos, they’re questioning Spears’ sanity, constantly commenting to ask if she’s OK. She’s also drawn comparisons to Kim Kardashian, who is famously fond of posting photos in various stages of dress on social media.
Specifically one person called out Kardashian’s PAPER cover story from 2014, placing one of her nudes side by side with one of Spears. “So Kim Kardashian can do this but Britney Spears can’t? And you all wanna call her crazy when she is doing the same thing all the other girls are doing? Make it make sense,” they wrote.
So Kim Kardashian can do this but Britney Spears can\u2019t? And you all wanna call her crazy when she is doing the same thing all the other girls are doing? Make it make sense. \n#BritneySpearspic.twitter.com/j2ibNP6w5y— \u211b\ud835\udcca\ud835\udcb9\ud835\udcce \ud835\udc9e\ud835\udcc7\ud835\udcb6\ud835\udcb7\ud835\udcc1\ud835\udcee \ud835\udca5\ud835\udcc7. (@\u211b\ud835\udcca\ud835\udcb9\ud835\udcce \ud835\udc9e\ud835\udcc7\ud835\udcb6\ud835\udcb7\ud835\udcc1\ud835\udcee \ud835\udca5\ud835\udcc7.) 1652135601
Spears clearly loves being nude and feels comfortable in her body — like plenty of others. If we’re going to praise the likes of Duff or Kardashian for celebrating their bodies, then we should be doing the same for Spears. She looks damn good, OK?
