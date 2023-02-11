Britney Spears Responds to Intervention Report

Britney Spears is addressing recent reports about a planned intervention.

The speculation started earlier this week after multiple sources claimed to TMZ that the pop icon's inner circle was concerned by her mental health and alleged substance use, with one person even saying they were "afraid she's gonna die." Insiders also apparently claimed that she was on new meds that make her behavior erratic, which supposedly led to her manager renting a house, where they would stage an intervention with doctors and husband Sam Asghari. They also reportedly wanted to have Spears stay in the house, where she would receive treatment and psychological counseling for as long as two months.

However, the outlet went on to say that they never followed through after the "Toxic" singer became "somewhat aware" of the alleged intervention. TMZ said it was unclear why exactly the plan was axed, though Spears still ended up having successful meeting with a doctor whose specialty remains unknown.

Following the reports, Asghari told Access Hollywood' on Friday that "an intervention did not occur," as the star is in "full control of her life and will continue to make all decisions involving her care regardless of circumstances."

He added, "Speculation on her health is inappropriate and should end immediately."

Additionally, Spears refuted the rumors herself in a recent Instagram post, saying that she was "very much alive and well" and doesn't even have a management team before adding that "it frustrates me to know that any news outlet would say any of this !!!" A few hours later, she also followed up with a second post about how she's "probably going to have to stop posting on Instagram because even though I enjoy doing it, there's obviously a lot of people who don't wish me well!!!"

"It makes me sick to my stomach that it's even legal for people to make up stories that I almost died…," she said. Spears also reminded fans that her 13-year-long conservatorship was terminated in November 2021, perhaps in an effort to shut down recent speculation about her wellbeing, which has already led to authorities performing a wellness check.

You can see both of Spears' posts for yourself below.