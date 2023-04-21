Boy George Is Facing Possible Bankruptcy

Former Culture Club drummer Jon Moss is suing Boy George for £1.75 million in loss of earnings.

After reaching an out-of-court settlement last month, Moss has filed a bankruptcy petition against Boy George, whose real name is George O’Dowd, at London's High Court. The news comes after Boy George’s 2022 appearance on the British reality series, I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!, for which he was reportedly paid £500,000 to participate, making him one of the highest-paid celebrities in the show's history.

Even with that, Boy George is reportedly struggling to cover the legal costs and is facing bankruptcy as a result, meaning Boy George's assets could be taken and sold to pay the debts. However, sources close to Boy George revealed to MailOnline that “money owed to Jon will be paid from upcoming tours and therefore Boy George won’t be made bankrupt.”

Moss is an ex-lover of Boy George and the founding drummer of the 1980s band Culture Club alongside Boy George, Mikey Craig and Roy Hay. After claiming he was kicked out of the band by their manager in 2018, Moss has sued for lost earnings that he claims he would have made during the European leg of the band's 2018 tour.

This isn't the legendary singer's first run-in with legal trouble. In 2008, Boy George was convicted for the assault and false imprisonment of Auden Carlsen and was sentenced to 15 months in prison. In 2021, he opened up about the experience, telling Reader's Digest, "I always maintained that jail would finish me off, but it didn’t. You somehow find the strength. It was a life-changing experience and I feel I came out of that situation with some wisdom and knowledge... I really don’t view that period in my life as a negative... but I wouldn’t want to go back."