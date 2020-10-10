Thanks to Ms. Rona, we're all trapped at home with nothing to do. Even Netflix is getting boring! But never fear. While they're technically out of work, our favorite entertainers are still out here bravely making virtual content in a scary new world. Going to the club or the theater is out of the question right now (self isolate! Ariana Grande says so) but here's PAPER's ongoing guide to the latest livestreams — featuring comedians, actors, musicians and more.

Who? Body Hack is our favorite Zoom happy hour/party that raises funds for trans and nonbinary communities around the world. Always a stacked line-up, this next function will feature 12 hours of DJ sets and performances from artists including br0nz3_g0dd3ss , Mister Wallace , and Morena Espiritual , as well as a poetry hour and comedy salon featuring Los Espookys's Ana Fabrega and the Tonight Show's Patti Harrison.

When? This time, the party takes place on Saturday, October 10 and runs from noon to midnight EST. And while we may be getting the password (1900T4T4T) ahead of time, make sure to keep checking the @_bodyhack_ Instagram account for any updates.

Why Watch? While they've already raised over $35K to date, Body Hack has continued to raise money toward important initiatives, individuals, and organizations during this uncertain time. That said, instead of acting as a fundraiser for 1-3 specific groups, this time they're collecting donations for 12 fundraisers led by the trans and queer community leaders that they've been mentoring.

This decentralized mentorship model means a wider reach for a number of important causes around the globe, all while helping to facilitate self-sufficient community-led efforts. And in keeping in line with this ethos, if you've been inspired by Body Hack's efforts over the past few months, there's also going to be a fundraising workshop during the event.

In the meantime though, check out the 12 fundraisers, below, and donate via Venmo, PayPal, or CashApp, here .

Fight2Live (F2L): F2L has been supporting incarcerated Black, indigenous, and POC who are queer, trans, and/or two spirit with commissary and bail funds.



Education for Vanessa Warri: Vanessa is an activist and scholar, as well as the first Black trans woman accepted into UCLA's PHD Program for Social Welfare.

Home for Emani: Funds to secure housing & stability for a Black trans activist from Miami.



Tournament Haus Fund: This ballroom house has been supporting queer and trans folks of color across the Northwest US with microgrants.

Brava & Alexandra Support Fund: These funds will support Brava & Alexandra, two trans Latinas stuck in Mexico City since the onset of COVID-19, with housing, hormones, and relocation costs.



Housing for Lady O: These funds will help secure long-term housing for Lady O, a beloved NYC abolitionist, freedom fighter, and tireless comrade in the struggle for Black trans liberation.

Divas Nos Queremos: DNQ supports local trans, queer, GNC artists and activists in Mexico City through the dissemination of micro-grants, digital art galleries, and the acquisition of a physical community space.



Jaci's Support Fund : Jaci is a Black, Latinx trans artist and activist from LA whose income and financial stability has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Funds raised will help secure housing, food, health resources and supplies for this brilliant artist.

Editorial Casa Cuna: Arts collective providing healing, cultural programming, and microgrants to trans and queer folks in Puerto Rico.



Surgery Fund for Barbara: Barbara Sumaq, a trans activist and leader in Peru, needs financial support for her necessary surgery.

Sanctuary for Zion: Zion is Black trans femme witch and diviner looking for sanctuary, a new home to be able to survive and thrive away from the toxic and transphobic environments she's been tied to.



Queer Masculine Existence Fund: Three Black trans-masculine individuals are at risk of losing their stable housing and these funds will help them avoid eviction and regain their housing stability.