The Bloom Twins Are Taking Fashion Month by Storm

Known for their "dark pop" music, Ukranian-born and London-based sisters Anna and Sofia Kuprienko (AKA the Bloom Twins), also possess some serious fashion acumen.

Not only is their eclectic, off-kilter style a magnet for street style photographers, but they've also been embraced by the upper echelons of luxury, having worked with brands such as Armani, Tiffany and Gucci.

In between recording new music (their latest single "Free Fall" is out now), they're busy attending some of the biggest fashion week shows in London, Milan and Paris.

With the London shows having wrapped up, the duo shared some behind-the-scenes footage with PAPER of their LFW adventures, where they attended shows like Halpern, David Koma and Burberry. See, below, for their complete photo diary.