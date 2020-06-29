Ever since Rosé made her front row debut last September at Saint Laurent's runway show (and again this spring), her fans have been buzzing whether a fashion campaign might be in the cards.

Anticipation has been building up the past few days after the BLACKPINK star posted several photos on Instagram of her dressed in the brand's wares, as well as a bouquet of roses she received from Creative Director Anthony Vaccarello.

Today, the brand officially confirmed what many saw coming: Rosé is the new global face of Saint Laurent for Fall 2020. She stars in a series of photos and videos shot by photographer David Sims in its signature black and white composition.

She wears a leopard shirt and black trousers in one of the frames that resembles a similar look worn by musician Lenny Kravitz, who was also featured in the brand's campaign unveiled last week. In the other shot she sports a black lace minidress from that brand's Fall 2020 collection.

The announcement comes as BLACKPINK recently broke the record for most views in 24 hours for their new "How You Like That" music video. Keep the views going, below.