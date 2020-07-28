Fashion
Blinks rejoice! At long last, BLACKPINK's highly anticipated debut album has finally been announced. Set to be released October 2nd via YG Entertainment/Interscope, the long-awaited LP will no doubt be the crowning achievement in what has already been a dominant year for the K-pop group.

Related | BLACKPINK's 'Kill This Love' Is the Top Song of 2019

BLACKPINK's Lady Gaga collab, "Sour Candy," had the biggest debut of any girl group in Spotify history, and broke the record for the biggest debut of an all-female collab on any video platform before any music video got dropped. The group's return single, "How You Like That," not only had us gagging but broke a whole host of YouTube records. Then again, breaking records is pretty much par for the course when it comes to BLACKPINK.

Related | BLACKPINK Fans Think Ariana Grande Is on Their New Song

Already one step ahead of the game, BLACKPINK has also announced their next single off the forthcoming album, and it's set to drop later next month. A follow-up to "How You Like That," the group's next single is naturally causing a stir among Blinks after they shared a teaser promising a mystery guest feature. Current leading theories speculate that it might be either Ariana Grande or Selena Gomez, but YG Entertainment has yet to confirm and urges outlets to "please wait for the official announcement later."

Whoever it may be, we not only have a new single to look forward to, but an entire album that honestly can't come quick enough. BLACKPINK isn't just in our area, they've bought real estate there and aren't going away any time soon.

Stream BLACKPINK's "How You Like That," below.

Photo courtesy of BLACKPINK

