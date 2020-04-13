Blac Chyna Is Selling FaceTime Calls and Followbacks

Blac Chyna fans, listen up. If you've ever wanted a 1-on-1 FaceTime session with the reality star and influencer, or at the very least an Instagram followback, your chance is now. Thank goodness she's charging such a reasonable price for these "products" listed on her official Lashed Cosmetics website: $950 for a video chat and $250 for a follow. And if for some reason you don't have more than $1,000 lying around during a pandemic, don't worry — she's offering installment plans!

She began advertising the paid followbacks this weekend, posting swipe-ups to her Instagram stories alongside other various types of spon con. Twitter users were immediately critical of her new product extensions, which definitely seem to deviate a bit away from false eyelashes and liquid lipsticks.

Many were quick to callout the specifics of the deal on her site, however, pointing to the financing options available for those who cannot immediately afford the luxury of a Blac Chyna interaction. "Blac chyna is tryna take y'all Trump checks. Please be careful out here," one user tweeted, while another noted the unfortunate irony of ruining your credit score all for some attention from the Rob & Chyna star.

Blac Chyna doesn't seem to be paying much attention to the criticism, though. She's advertised the followback availability on her Instagram story three times in the past 24 hours, while the more expensive FaceTime sessions appear on her site separately. It's one way of pioneering virtual celeb meet and greets in the age of coronavirus, that's for certain!