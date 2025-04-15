BigXthaPlug Brings Southern Hospitality to Coachella
Breakout Dallas rap star BigXthaPlug brought his gritty, Southern energy to the desert this weekend, as he took over Coachella's Gobi Stage on Sunday and collabed with Amazon Music for his very own "The Plug Shop" — a real-life, Southern Luxury pit stop that took over Quick & Easy Convenience in Indio, California.
Earlier this month, Big X dropped his first-ever country single, "All The Way," with Bailey Zimmerman, a track that blends Southern hip-hop and raw country emotion. "Right now, it’s projected to go No. 4 on Billboard with no radio!" Big tells us of the track. "I love my fans. I love the good fans I got. We’re just going all the way with this one, obviously. We gotta go No. 1. I’m just happy to see the country lane accepting me for who I am." At the time of publishing, "All The Way" officially hit No. 1.
After his set, PAPER caught up with BixthaPlug backstage — as his friend and fellow Coachella performer Shaboozey left his trailer and not long after performed at an overflowing stage. "I feel like my Coachella performance was one for the books, for sure," Big X says. "I’ve seen something earlier, a caption that said, 'Coachella wasn’t big enough for Big X.' We come in with the same attitude at every show. Biggest smile, walk a mile. I just love that we’re gonna be playing the big stages from now on."
Bigger stages are definitely in the works for Big X, who is also teasing a new country project. "It’s country-based, it’s country-themed," he says. "But it’s still me. I’m still doing and being me. We got Jelly Roll on there, Post [Malone] is supposed to be coming through for me, we got Bailey Zimmerman, of course, Shaboozey. Hopefully, we can take that one all the way, as well."
When asked about a rising star he's most excited about at this point in his career, Big X points to himself. "Just my growth," he says. "I’m most excited about sharing my growth with my fans. I feel like I opened up more with my fans. It’s like we won now. I don’t have just fans. I got them like Beyoncé got the Beehive, Megan Thee Stallion got the Hotties. I got my Plugs and my Sockets or whatever you call them. My family."
Below, Big X takes us through his Coachella experience, including moments with his Plugs and Sockets, because, as he told us before we signed off on Coachella day three: "To the fans, to the PAPER fans, I love y’all."
Big love to Amazon Music — linkin' up for "Tha Plug Stop" right before Coachella was major. Brought that Texas flavor to Cali — BBQ, big vibes and nothin' but real Plug energy.
Gotta show love to my artists Ro$ama, Yung Hood and Murda Gang PB — I appreciate y'all for believin' in the vision and ridin' wit' me. We locked in.
Photography Isabelle Dunhour-Rojas Respective, Natasha Campos
From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
MORE ON PAPER
Music
Kesha, the Barefoot Baddie From Tennessee
Story by Hilton Dresden / Interview by Bob The Drag Queen / Photography by Brett Loudermilk / Art direction by Zain Curtis / Styling by Marta Del Rio / Makeup by Leo Chaparro / Hair by Eduardo Ponce / Nails by Britney Tokyo / Production design by Krystall Schott & Michael Avina
Story by Hilton Dresden / Interview by Bob The Drag Queen / Photography by Brett Loudermilk / Art direction by Zain Curtis / Styling by Marta Del Rio / Makeup by Leo Chaparro / Hair by Eduardo Ponce / Nails by Britney Tokyo / Production design by Krystall Schott & Michael Avina
03 April
Entertainment
Dylan Mulvaney Finds Her Light
Story by Harron Walker / Interview by Lily Drew / Photography by Davis Bates / Styling by Erik Ziemba / Makeup by Laurel Charleston / Hair by Angelina Panelli
Story by Harron Walker / Interview by Lily Drew / Photography by Davis Bates / Styling by Erik Ziemba / Makeup by Laurel Charleston / Hair by Angelina Panelli
07 April
Music
Lil Nas X Is Revving Up
Story by Tobias Hess / Photography by Oscar Ouk / Styling by Lisa Jarvis / On-set styling by Xavier Means / Makeup by Grace Pae / Hair by Coree Moreno / Set design by Caylah Leas /
Story by Tobias Hess / Photography by Oscar Ouk / Styling by Lisa Jarvis / On-set styling by Xavier Means / Makeup by Grace Pae / Hair by Coree Moreno / Set design by Caylah Leas /
01 April
Music
Daniel Seavey Runs It Back
Story by Erica Campbell / Photography by Elinor Kry / Styling by Marissa Pelly / Grooming by Ryann Carter
Story by Erica Campbell / Photography by Elinor Kry / Styling by Marissa Pelly / Grooming by Ryann Carter
28 March