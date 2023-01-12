Bhad Bhabie Thinks Her Early OnlyFans Subscribers Should Be in Jail

Bhad Bhabie seems grossed out by her first batch of OnlyFans subscribers.

Last April, the rapper and social media star opened an account on the adult subscription service a week after she turned 18, mostly in response to those asking her to start one as soon as she was legal. And what made this already-creepy push even more disturbing was the fact that her page was a record-breaking success, earning her $1 million within six hours and a subsequent $50 million more.

That said, Bhad Bhabie's opinion appears to have changed a little over the past year, and it seems like she feels a little differently about the initial wave of people, who subscribed as soon as her account went live.

During her recent appearance on Barstool Sports' Sundae Conversation, host Caleb Pressley talked to the controversial musician about those who "subscribed right away," leading him to eventually ask whether or not she thought they should be in jail. And the now 19-year-old's response? A definitive but amused, "yeah."

Granted, Bhad Bhabie went on to say that she's still active on the platform, where she mostly makes money from DMs. Not only that, but she also said that her followers will send her X-rated photos on a regular basis, prior to adding that her demographic is mostly "20 to 40 years old, probably like a white man who's married, definitely has a daughter my age." But even so, Bhad Bhabie has previously defended her decision against commenters, many of whom believed she was too young to start an OnlyFans and compared the situation to grooming.

"I think any bitch who says that is mad cuz they didn’t make as much money as me," as she previously told TMZ. "f I was 21, you're saying it should be 25? If I was 25, you're saying it should be 30?"

Bhad Bhabie added, "I’m not groomed by nobody. I make all my own decisions and I have been since I was very young."

Bhabie claimed when made $1 million on OnlyFans in the first six hours on the site. “Got tired of u asking, so f*ck it,” she wrote alongside the OnlyFans announcement. “But if imma do it, imma do it wild and crazy as f*ck. Give it 2 weeks and we break the internet. onlyfans.com/bhadbhabie” she wrote as she was announcing the launch.

Watch Bhad Bhabie's entire conversation with Caleb Pressley via Barstool Sports' YouTube channel below.