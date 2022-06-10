Thursday night, Beyoncé wiped the profile photo from all her social media accounts, and the Beyhive hasn’t known peace since. By taking down her Facebook, TikTok, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube avatars, Beyoncé has sparked a beyspiracy of massive proportions, the likes of which we haven’t seen since 2016’s hunt to ID "Becky with the good hair."
\u201cBEYHIVE GET TF OUT OF HIBERNATION. BEYONC\u00c9 IS COMING. I REPEAT. BEYONC\u00c9 IS COMING.\u201d— KYKY \u2661 (@KYKY \u2661) 1654833115
Dubbed #Beyonceisback, the Twitter hive is busy at work, trying to get to the bottom of Beyonce’s sudden anonymity. Simply put, Beyoncé said "world stop" and it did.
\u201cBeyonc\u00e9 was not joking when she said \u201cI stopped the world. World stop.\u201d\n\nThe way I was enjoying tf out of my show and my TV is now completely turned off.\u201d— ty. (@ty.) 1654831069
The prophetic power of "Feeling Myself" is untold, but fans still don’t know what to make of Beyoncé’s sudden social media stunt. Could it mean new music? Maybe her anticipated Christmas 2021 album is coming out in June? It would be too expected to do Christmas in July.
The consensus among fans seems to be anti-Ivy Park drop.
\u201cWhen nothing happens tonight and Beyonc\u00e9 announces a new Ivy Park line: \u201d— DANTE DIDO (@DANTE DIDO) 1654836926
And we’re praying it’s not an NFT announcement.
\u201cbeyonc\u00e9\u2019s avi when the clock strikes 11\u201d— \u30fb\uff9fspreading positivity \u2606 (@\u30fb\uff9fspreading positivity \u2606) 1654830997
It could be some mother-daughter mischief from Blue Ivy, who we know has a few tricks up her sleeve.
\u201cblue ivy watching everyone freak out after hacking beyonc\u00e9 and deleting all of her profile pictures\u201d— wiLL (@wiLL) 1654830935
Or maybe, just maybe... it’s nothing at all.
\u201ctwitter: \u201cBEYONC\u00c9 IS COMING\u201d\nbeyonc\u00e9:\u201d— s\u2766 (@s\u2766) 1654835105
But when it comes to Beyoncé, every move is calculated. The last time Beyoncé went dark in 2016, the guerilla marketing master released "Formation" and announced a world tour within 48 hours of deleting her branding. The clock’s ticking.
In the latest development, fans found that when you search beyonce.com/album/b7 you’re met with a message saying, "We broke the internet. Try again." Hey... that’s our thing!
\u201c\ud83d\udea8| When you search for https://t.co/faxPm8qUIU, Beyonc\u00e9\u2019s website reveals a message \u201cWe broke the internet. Try again.\u201d!\u201d— BEYTHOVEN (@BEYTHOVEN) 1654869602
We’ll let her have it, this time... if it means new music. In the meantime, if you need us, we’ll be refreshing her website every five minutes.
Photo via Getty
