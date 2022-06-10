Thursday night, Beyoncé wiped the profile photo from all her social media accounts, and the Beyhive hasn’t known peace since. By taking down her Facebook, TikTok, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube avatars, Beyoncé has sparked a beyspiracy of massive proportions, the likes of which we haven’t seen since 2016’s hunt to ID "Becky with the good hair."

Dubbed #Beyonceisback, the Twitter hive is busy at work, trying to get to the bottom of Beyonce’s sudden anonymity. Simply put, Beyoncé said "world stop" and it did.

The prophetic power of "Feeling Myself" is untold, but fans still don’t know what to make of Beyoncé’s sudden social media stunt. Could it mean new music? Maybe her anticipated Christmas 2021 album is coming out in June? It would be too expected to do Christmas in July.

The consensus among fans seems to be anti-Ivy Park drop.

And we’re praying it’s not an NFT announcement.

It could be some mother-daughter mischief from Blue Ivy, who we know has a few tricks up her sleeve.

Or maybe, just maybe... it’s nothing at all.

But when it comes to Beyoncé, every move is calculated. The last time Beyoncé went dark in 2016, the guerilla marketing master released "Formation" and announced a world tour within 48 hours of deleting her branding. The clock’s ticking.

In the latest development, fans found that when you search beyonce.com/album/b7 you’re met with a message saying, "We broke the internet. Try again." Hey... that’s our thing!

We’ll let her have it, this time... if it means new music. In the meantime, if you need us, we’ll be refreshing her website every five minutes.