Beyoncé changed lives last year when she was papped sashaying down the diaper aisle of a Los Angeles Target. Target is the megastore of the People, offering a divine retail experience and reliable one-season-behind trend footwear. The world was thrilled to see Bey acknowledge what we all know: Target is the best store.

She's finally spoken of the incident in a new ELLE interview promoting the upcoming drop of her Ivy Park Adidas collection, in which a savvy fan asked, "Would we see you at the supermarket or Target? What do you buy?"

Beyoncé answered by describing the last the last time she went into a supermarket: "It was more like a bodega before a Madonna concert. Jay and I snuck into one in Crenshaw and bought some Cuervo and Funyuns chips." That does sound like the perfect apértif for the Madame X Tour.

Unfortunately, she dodged the key part of the question, but did take the time to drag us: "And... y'all know you see me at Target and I see y'all trying to sneak pics."

Bey… don't do us like that. Drop the literal receipt.

Also in the fan Q&A, she admits she occasionally reads the comment section, and is extremely over award shows ("Success looks different to me now") and pregnancy rumors ("Get off my ovaries!").

