Fashion
Beauty
Entertainment
Music
Famous People
Film/TV
Internet Culture
Nightlife
Art
Break the Internet ®
Care
LGBTQ
Sex & Dating
Culture
Politics
Subscribe
Film/TV

Bella Thorne Cast in All-Women Version of 'Fight Club'

Sandra Song
1h

Bella Thorne has been cast in Malin Akerman's new version of Fight Club, which is set to flip the bro bible's script on its head by focusing on an all-women fight club.

Deadline reports that Thorne has signed on to play Olivia, the Tyler Durden-esque tough gal who's the underground league's best fighter.

Starring opposite of Akerman's Anna, a newcomer grappling with some big family baggage, and Alec Baldwin's "reclusive trainer" character, the project is appropriately dubbed Chick Fight.

And while it's unclear whether ​Chick Fight's plot ​will actually be indebted to the original ​Fight Club ​storyline, what we do know for sure its that Thorne is the perfect person to play the film's supposed antagonist. After all, can you think of a badder bitch in the industry right now? Yeah, we didn't think so.

Chick Fight is set to start filming this coming January.

Photo via Getty

Subscribe to Get More

You May Also Like