To cap off the last day of London Fashion Week, Self-Portrait unveiled a series of photographs with Bella Hadid to preview its Spring 2022 collection.

The portraits capture different sides of the model's personality, as Creative Director and Founder Han Chong explains. "This collection is a love letter to the Self-Portrait woman — one who is ready to face the world, be truly herself and have fun again," he says.

Self-Portrait's collection comes out January 2022 and features cut-out, halter and off-the-shoulder dresses alongside tailored blazers, cropped jackets and oversized cardigans. Pastel hues and rich colors — fuchsia, spearmint, caramel — are also featured throughout.

"I wanted to celebrate this spirit with my new collection and wanted to present the different facets of the Self-Portrait woman with a series of images of Bella Hadid transforming into varying sides of her character," the designer continues.

Shot by Harley Weir, the portraits showcase the multifaceted Self-Portrait woman — with the words "self-searching," "self-indulgent," "self-expressive," "self-aware," "self-sufficient" and "self-determined" overlaid onto individual shots.