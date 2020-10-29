SOPHIE Sends BAYLI's 'clown shit' Up the Wall

Fresh off a remix of her song "sushi for breakfast" with Junglepussy, Brooklyn-born rapper, BAYLI is back with her latest single, "clown shit." Linking up with Russian producer, BABYNYMPH, for a bouncy stripped-back Eurobeat instrumental, BAYLI channels a perfect take-no-shit attitude for a fun and sexy club-primed banger and its just gotten the remix treatment from none other than SOPHIE.

Following a string of recent remixes for SONIKKU, FLETCHER and Abyss X, the pop producer is back with another dancefloor ready offering specifically designed to send you "up the wall." Describing BAYLI and BABYNYMPH as "the dream team," SOPHIE's remix of "clown shit" sports a nice fat bassline along with plenty of the producer's signature rubberized squeals and squelches peppered throughout. Steadily building up momentum throughout the remix's seven-minute-long run culminating in a euphoric crescendo of warped wiggly synths, SOPHIE not only manages to deliver a stratifying payoff but makes the process of getting there just as exciting.

Related | SOPHIE Shares 20 Minutes Worth of New Music

"I think that the original and remix combined, complement each other perfectly" says BABYNYMPH who is already dreaming of playing out both tracks at parties post-COVID. "When we found out SOPHIE was remixing the track, we lost our shit (as most would)," BAYLI adds. "The track embodies everything about being a bad bitch but also knowing how and where to catch people on 'clown shit' behavior before it ruins your night."

Check out the PAPER premiere of SOPHIE's remix of "clown shit" by BAYLI below out October 30.