Brace yourself for the drama, controversy and hot takes, because Azealia Banks is apparently getting her own reality TV show.

The rapper took to her Instagram stories to announce the news that "the Azealia Banks reality TV show is happening. I’m excited." Banks didn't share too many details about the forthcoming series, but promised it would give fans a more unfiltered look at her life, adding that "FINALLY people get to see the real me: an asshole."

According to Banks, the show has been in the works for awhile, but was stuck in development thanks to Nicki Minaj (whom she was not afraid to throw a few jabs at in the process). "I was supposed to start filming a reality show last month," she wrote on Instagram. "But apparently Nicki gave the network an ultimatum because she knows I’ll have better ratings... And now they all hate her and think she’s ghetto, terrible to work with, overweight and boring."

Fortunately for Banks, that roadblock no longer seems to be an issue because she apparently has three offers on the table. If we've learned anything from following Banks' career over the past few years, from the infamous Elon Musk and Grimes saga to the time former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey sent her an envelope of his beard hair to weave into an amulet, the show will be an entertaining watch.

Apart from getting the green light on her reality show, Banks has been keeping busy. Her eternal hit "212" was recently tapped to be the opening track for A24's new slasher-comedy, Bodies Bodies Bodies, starring Pete Davidson and Amandla Stenberg. Last month, Banks also put it out into the world that she's looking to link up with Lil Nas X, who's previously said he's a fan of the rapper, on a queer anthem that she claims will make "the gworlz" actually "shit themselves.”