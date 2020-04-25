Billie Eilish, Blackpink, Ariana Grande Release Face Masks

People are now being advised to wear face coverings or cloth masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Aside from using bandanas and scarves, there are other stylish, non-medical options out there available for purchase. Now, artists Billie Eilish, Blackpink, Ariana Grande, and others have released their own facemasks for fans.

Universal Music Group's music merchandising company Bravado has released a collection of masks with the artists, as well as others like Conan Gray, The Weeknd, and 5 Seconds of Summer as part of their We've Got You Covered initiative.

The masks cost $15 and are washable and reusable. All net proceeds go to MusiCares, which provides assistance to people in the music industry during times of need.

"I'm humbled and grateful to work with artists and partners who are passionate and driven to deliver a program that supports those that need it most during this unprecedented time," Bravado CEO Mat Vlasic said in a statement, per the Recording Academy's website. "This initiative will continue to grow and evolve thanks to the hard work from everyone here at Bravado and UMG along with our artists across the globe."

We've Got You Covered is also giving 50,000 masks to various community service providers across the country.

You can purchase the cloth masks through this link.