Araks, known for colorful and sustainable lingerie and swimwear, has unveiled the ninth installment of the brand's annual photography book, Lingerie On Film.

The photobook draws collaborators from the worlds of fashion and the arts to photograph Araks' collections in subversive and candid ways, and this year is no different. The book's 2020 cast features none other than Big Little Lies actress Shailene Woodley, whose photo reveals a model's legs hanging off the edge of a bed. Viewers see hints of a crystal-buckled platform shoe and a knit cardigan framing the individual's blue Araks panties — we can only guess that she's alleviating quarantine boredom by dressing up at home.

The rest of the book's images are taken in a similar manner, as though part of a photo diary. Singer Lou Doillon's photos put Araks' lingerie front and center; one brown lace set is filled with flower petals against bare floorboards, and a silken pair hangs off an electric guitar. Sculptor Nancy Lupo's images portray the lingerie in a surrealist format; one image shows a bralette hanging from a tree, while the other shows two bralettes stuffed with potatoes and set on a brown leather couch.

Sandy Liang

The project isn't just an embodiment of sustainable practices or female collaboration, however. It's also charitable; Planned Parenthood will receive all proceeds from sales of Lingerie on Film prints. Araks has also coincided the book's release with the launch of the brand's new recycled-organic cotton line, RefibraTM. Made from GOTS-certified cotton, RefibraTM upholds the brand's ethos of eco-friendliness that's spotlighted in Lingerie on Film's latest edition.

View the imagery, below, for more photos from 2020's Lingerie on Film.

Kelsey Lu