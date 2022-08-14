Anne Heche's friends and family, including her son Homer Laffoon, are speaking out in mourning after the actress suffered a fatal car crash that left her in a coma and pronounced "legally" dead under California state law. According to a statement released to the Associated Press, Heche remains on life support "so that the nonprofit organization OneLegacy can determine if she can be a donor."

Heche leaves behind two sons: 20-year-old Homer, who she shared with ex-husband Coleman “Coley” Laffoon, and 13-year-old Atlas, who she shared with her Men in Trees co-star, James Tupper. Speaking to People, Laffoon said, "After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness. Hopefully my mom is free from pain and beginning to explore what I like to imagine as her eternal freedom."

Related | Anne Heche Dead at 53

Heche's exes, including ex-husband Tupper and ex-girlfriend Ellen DeGeneres, who she dated between 1997 and 2000, took to social media to share their sentiments. "This is a sad day," DeGeneres tweeted. "I'm sending Anne's children, family, and friends all of my love." Tupper's caption was equally simple: "Love you forever," wrote the Big Little Lies actor.

Born in Ohio, Heche was most-known for roles including Donnie Brasco, Wag the Dog, Psycho, and I Know What You Did Last Summer. The actress got her start in Hollywood playing twins on the soap opera Another World, a role that earned her a Daytime Emmy in 1991. Against a tumultuous upbringing, intense public scrutiny, and mental health issues, Heche excelled in her career and was often referred to as a "Hollywood radical."

The actress crashed into a two-story residence in Los Angeles last Friday. Dozens of firefighters responded to the scene, in which both Heche's mini cooper and the house were set in flames. The owner of the house was unharmed. Police statements confirmed that narcotics were found in Heche's system at the time of the horrific crash.

Actor Alec Baldwin posted a lengthy video message paying tribute to Heche, calling her "a very special comet shooting across the sky." The actor called out addiction specifically, asking people to "pray for everybody who is a victim of drug and alcohol abuse and addiction," adding, "if you think of someone you know and you care about who needs help, help them get help. Anyway I love you, Anne."