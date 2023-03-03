Anna Sui Brought Back Her Iconic Fairy Wings for Marc Jacobs Heaven

This week, Marc Jacobs unveiled the new campaign for his Heaven line, which features a motley crew of cool New York fixtures like Richie Shazam, Mel Ottenberg and White Lotus dad Michael Imperioli.

Anna Sui, Jacobs’ longtime friend and fellow designer, also starred in the campaign. And it turns out she also had a hand in his new Heaven collection.

For his latest release, Sui was tapped to reimagine the iconic fairy wings from her Spring 1997 collection as a limited-edition reissue. They were made in Sui’s NYC studio and include a beaded necklace and glitter Heaven text.

The wings from that show were a pivotal moment in ‘90s pop culture. Sui had gotten her inspiration for the designs that season from fairies and classic ballet. “I had tons of pictures of Rudolf Nuryev on my wall,” Sui told W, referring to the great ballet dancer.

Twenty-plus years later and the fairy wings are back for a new generation of nostalgic fashion lovers like Sui’s niece, Chase Sui Wonders, who wore the reimagined fairy wings to the designer’s intimate NYFW show last month.

The new Heaven collection also features a capsule with the '90s band Deftones and streetwear brand Stray Rats.