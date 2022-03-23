New York's most-talked-about fake heiress Anna Sorokin, better known downtown as Anna Delvey, is going from con artist to real artist. After attempting unsuccessfully to receive a $22 million loan to open an exclusive art club, Delvey (ever the business woman) has decided, instead, to create and sell her own artwork.

Last Saturday, Delvey's first foray into the art world drummed up a great deal of attention, displaying five drawings at a Lower East Side group show entitled "Free Anna Delvey." The works, which Delvey created while in prison, were reimagined on a larger scale by artist Alfredo Martinez, who also spent time incarcerated for forging works by Jean-Michel Basquiat.

Considering its success, Delvey is now gearing up for her debut solo show, comprised of sketches on 9 x 12-inch paper created while being held at an ICE detention center in Goshen, NY.

In conversation with Page Six, Delvey's sales manager, Chris Martine, said that the show is “a way for her to voice her story in a way that is permanent.”

Thinking of snagging an original Delvey? Don't get your hopes up. The SoHo scammer will, of course, only allow her pieces to grace the homes of the city's most elite — “So VIP!” Martine explains that Delvey's upcoming project "will be more guest-list focused with a celebrity clientele as opposed to the grittier group show."

The sketches are said to be priced at $10,000 each, a figure meant to reflect both the story behind them and Delvey's talent. “A lot of times artwork is more than the visual element, but the story behind it which is what people really buy,” Martine said, adding, “If you look at her sketches, she has legitimate talent.”

Related | Anna Delvey Might Be Facing Deportation to Germany

Though Delvey is currently awaiting deportation to Germany, Martine is hoping to have 20 pieces by next week for an April debut.

The latest venture comes on the heels of Shonda Rhimes' Netflix miniseries "Inventing Anna," based on Jessica Pressler's New York magazine article titled “How Anna Delvey Tricked New York's Party People,” which delves deep into Delvey's scams. Page Six was told that since selling the rights to her story to Netflix for $320,000, the sketches are a way for her to continue relaying her narrative.