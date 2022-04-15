Amina Muaddi has addressed the cheating rumors concerning A$AP Rocky and Rihanna.

According to TMZ, the shoe designer and Fenty collaborator was rumored to be hooking up with Rocky, with some claiming the affair led to his alleged breakup with Rih, who is currently pregnant with their child. And though a source speaking to the outlet said the report was "100% false on both counts" and confirmed the couple were "fine," the internet, as it does, went and ran with the speculation.

Now though, Muaddi herself has corroborated this by sharing a statement denying the cheating allegations via her Instagram Stories.

“I’ve always believed that an unfounded lie spread on social media doesn’t deserve any response or clarification, especially one that is so vile,” she wrote. “I initially assumed that this fake gossip — fabricated with such malicious intent — would not be taken seriously."

Muaddi then went on to express her disappointment in the rumors, writing that in "the last 24 hr I’ve been reminded that we live in a society that is so quick to speak on topics regardless of factual basis and that nothing is off limits."

“Not even during what should be one of the most beautiful and celebrated times in one’s life,” she added, seemingly in reference to Rihanna's pregnancy. As such, she decided to speak out given that the gossip was not only affecting her, but two people she has a "great amount of respect and affection" for. And later, she even went so far as to repost a cute photo of Rih and Rocky recently holding hands in West Hollywood.

Following Muaddi's statement, writer Louis Pisano — the first tweet out the rumor — issued his own statement, in which he apologized "to all parties I involved with my actions and for my reckless tweets" and for causing "this unnecessary drama."

"Last night I made a dumb decision to tweet some information I had received," Pisano wrote. "I'm not going to talk about sources, blame others for a discussion that was started, etc because at the end of the day I made the decision to draft that tweet, press send and put that out with my name on it."

Pisano continued, "I fully accept the consequences of my actions for my tweets and any harm they cause. I have no excuse for it, I've been way too wrapped up in Twitter drama and unfortunately leaned into being messy as a brand which is something going forward I'm going to move away from."

Rihanna and Rocky have yet to respond to the rumors. In the meantime though, you can read both Muaddi and Pisano's statements below.

Amina Muaddi speaks out after being accused of sleeping with Rihanna’s boyfriend A$AP Rocky. pic.twitter.com/Cymtv1ld0L — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 15, 2022