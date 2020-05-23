After graduating with her Associate's of Art degree in Merchandise Product Development from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising last year, Amanda Bynes has announced that she's now getting her Bachelor's Degree.

In a post on Instagram, the former child star shared that she's actually enrolled back in FIDM, and working towards her goal of beginning her own clothing line. "Update: Getting my Bachelor's degree from FIDM," she wrote. "Taking online classes, trying to get a 4.0 GPA. Looking forward to starting my online store in the future #goals"



"Instructors love her. Love her," Kathi Gilbert, the assistant dean of admissions and one of Bynes' advisors, told PAPER last year. "She's smart, she participates in class — she's an amazing student."

Bynes also gave a major personal life update, and opened up to all her followers online about her mental health struggles. "Spent the last 2 months in treatment. Worked on coping skills to help with my social anxiety that caused me to drop out of school months ago," she shared. "Back on track and doing well! I'm now living in transitional living and doing therapy during the week."

The star has previously opened up about her mental health issues. In 2014, after lashing out at other celebrities and family members online, she tweeted about being diagnosed with bipolar affective disorder and manic depression.

In her latest Instagram post, Bynes also added, "Still engaged to tha love of my life Paul."

This news also comes after reports speculated that the former Nickelodeon star broke off her engagement, and also after lawyer cleared up pregnancy rumors.