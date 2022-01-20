It isn't every day that music gets a new supergroup, but we can't say we've ever seen one quite like the motley crew that is Alto Arc. First formed in 2020 by PC Music producer Danny L Harle and Trayer Tryon of indie outfit, Hundred Waters, the new band has now expanded to include Deafheaven's George Clarke and make-up artist Isamaya Ffrench for a group that spans the worlds of hyperpop, indie, alt rock and avant-garde beauty.

Gearing up for the release of their debut self-titled EP, out February 11, Alto Arc returns today with the first single off the forthcoming project, titled "Bordello." A collage of doom metal, experimental electronic, demonic chants and serpentine hisses, Alto Arc's latest offering opens up like a sonic portal to hell, plunging the listener further and further into madness as the war drums beat onward.

Teaming up with Director Elizaveta Porodina, Alto Arc presents a supernatural psychological horror with Ffrench playing a seductive fortune teller as she seals Clarke's dark fate with a mixture of snakes, daggers and all manner of black magic. Assembling an all-star team of creatives to back up their eclectic sound, the music video for "Bordello" is as visually striking as it is anxiety-inducing.

"I have thoroughly enjoyed working on this video," Porodina says of the visual. "Telling this story felt like opening an old book and uncovering a sinister fairy tale. An eerie vibrating presence fell over the rooms we built up, and it felt like oscillating from one dark world to another. It's a privilege to witness such rare and magical moments."

Watch "Bordello" and check out the full tracklist for Alto Arc's debut EP, below.

Alto Arc EP 1. The Model Gospel

2. Nocebo

3. Bordello

4. Yeva’s Lullaby

5. The Circle Unbroken