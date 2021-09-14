Getting Ready With Alicia Keys at the VMAs

Alicia Keys had the big night at the 2021 VMAs, where the music legend debuted her new single, "LALA," alongside collaborator Swae Lee. In a tribute to New York City, Keys called on viewers to celebrate its "magic and strength" during a mashup of her latest sultry track and the Big Apple anthem, "Empire State of Mind," all while wearing a gold sequin gown made custom by Wes Gordon for Carolina Herrera (courtesy of stylists Jason Bolden and John Mumblo).
Every major live performance calls for a full glam overhaul, and Keys' team set her up for success, with hair by Nai'Vasha Grace and makeup by Tasha Brown. She wore her hair pulled back in a long chunky braid, decorated with golden butterflies to match her dress and natural glowing makeup that relied heavily on proper skin preparation for Keys to feel "completely herself."
Watch Alicia Keys and Swae Lee perform "LALA" at the 2021 VMAs, above, and go behind the scenes of her getting ready process, below. Click here to shop all the products mentioned.
Swae on my new song “LALA" is such a vibe! He brought such great energy to the song and performance at the VMAs. I love this song!
