Alexa Demie Cuts Ties With Balenciaga

Update 12/14/22: Alexa Demie appears to have cut ties with Balenciaga following their campaign scandal. The actress deleted all of her Balenciaga-related posts from her Instagram, including a campaign she did for them this year. Demie also no longer follows the brand on Instagram. She notably wore the brand on numerous occasions and has attended several of its fashion shows in 2022. Demie has not commented publicly about the controversy.

alexa demie just unfollowed them and deleted balenciaga related posts from her feed including the campaign that she did 🫶🏼 pic.twitter.com/55ZhzBuO72 — ❦ (@saintdoII) December 14, 2022

Update 11/29/22: The fallout from Balenciaga's controversial ad campaigns continues.

On Monday, respected industry website Business of Fashion announced that Demna, the creative director of Balenciaga, was supposed to receive their Global VOICES Award at their annual BoF VOICES gathering this week, but they've rescinded the award in the wake of the brand's ongoing controversy.

"Since its inception, BoF VOICES has been a platform for important, honest and sometimes uncomfortable conversations that have helped to address key issues in the fashion industry head on," the state opened.



"Earlier this year, we invited Balenciaga's creative director Demna to BoF VOICES to receive our Global VOICES Award for 2022. At BoF, we hold the safety of children in the highest regard. And like many, we have been seeking the truth about how children appeared with BDSM-inspired products in Balenciaga's recent campaign images, which are wholly inconsistent with our values. As a result, we will not be presenting Demna with the Global VOICES award this year."

The publication added that they reached out to Balenciaga leadership nonetheless and invited them to come to VOICES and take responsibility for releasing the images and offer an explanation but the brand declined.

Demna has not commented on the controversy but the brand has released several statements and apologies since the images were released. He's also among a group of names nominated for Designer of the Year at the Fashion Awards in London next week.

Photo via Getty