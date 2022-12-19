In September, the buzzy British-American designer Harris Reed was named creative director of Nina Ricci, one of Paris' longest-running fashion houses.

Before he unveils his first collection for the brand in early 2023, Reed was able to create a custom look under the Nina Ricci label for none other than Adele. The superstar wore a full length off-shoulder gown in black velvet with voluminous circle sleeves in black tulle and sequin polka-dot embroidery for Weekend 5 of her Las Vegas residency.

It's the first custom VIP look for the brand in five years, according to Reed, who notes that this will be the first of many custom ensembles from the house. He also explains that the polka-dot sleeves are a strong archival brand code.

Photography: Alva Galim

"I am honored to dress somebody that completely embodies, magnifies and shines with true femininity," Reed, who also dressed Adele for her "Oh My God" music video, wrote on Instagram. "If you had told me when I was a first year at [Central Saint Martins] that I’d be dressing Adele as the Creative Director of Nina Ricci... I never would have been able to fathom the path that got me here."

The designer worked with Adele's stylist Jamie Mizrahi on the custom look, which features a Nina Ricci label tag with the brand's Paris address and "Adele" embroidered under it.

Reed graduated from Central Saint Martins from 2020 and quickly made a name for himself with his theatrical, gender-fluid designs. Nina Ricci was founded in 1932 and is known for its Parisian, feminine codes and best-selling fragrances. It's currently owned by Spanish fashion and fragrance company Puig. Its previous creative directors Lisi Herrebrugh and Rushemy Botter left in January 2022 after three years.