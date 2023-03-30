ABRA Releases Surprise Single 'FKA MESS'

When the world needed ABRA the most, she vanished. Luckily, we've gotten some signs of life for new music and fittingly, it comes in the form of a surprise single (released on her birthday, no less).

As one of the brightest figures coming out of Atlanta's hot streak in the mid 2010s due in part to Father's powerhouse Awful Records, ABRA's silky, nostalgic vocals over her own lo-fi production paved the way for bedroom R&B songstresses quickly populating the likes of Tumblr and TikTok.

To mark her grand return to music (on her own terms this time), ABRA surprised released "FKA MESS," a grand synth-pop gesture. Calling upon previous work and its subtle nods to the recognizable rhythms of new jack swing molded into spine-tingling textures. Post-punk guitars enter as juxtaposition for her layered vocals that ebb and flow in and out of harmony. ABRA further teeters the line between artificial and human, nostalgic and futuristic.

While there is no confirmation that this single will lead to something more, this rollout means anything is possible. "FKA MESS" arrived after nothing more than a profile picture change and a Hall of Fame-worthy tweet:

Below, listen to ABRA's surprise return single, "FKA MESS." You can also listen via your favorite streaming service here.