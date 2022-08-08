Abbi Jacobson is headed down the aisle!

On Thursday, August 4, the actress celebrated the upcoming debut of her new Amazon Prime Video series, A League of Their Own, at a Cinespia screening for the original 1992 movie. However, Jacobsen also couldn't help but use the walk down the red carpet as an opportunity to share some big personal news, specifically about her engagement to girlfriend Jodi Balfour, who was right beside her fiancée for the event.

According to an exclusive report from People, the topic came up after Jacobson's co-star, D'Arcy Carden, revealed the that 38-year-old was finally ready to settle down with the seal of approval of everyone involved in A League of Their Own.

"It's out. It's great. We're so happy. We love [Jodi]," Carden told the publication. Meanwhile, Chanté Adams also chimed in with a joke about how excruciating it was to not tell anyone about the exciting news, though the former Broad City star responded that no one "had to hide it," seeing as how it was "not a secret" in the first place.

The Cinespia event was the first time Jacobsen and the South African actress appeared on the red carpet as a couple in the two years they've been dating, though the two haven't been shy about proclaiming their love for each other online.

Back in October 2021, the pair took to their respective Instagrams to post some adorable selfies in honor of their one-year anniversary, with Balfour writing that it had been "365 days of the best surprise of my life," before Jacobsen added, "one year with this incredible human. Don't know how I got so lucky."

Prior to making things official with Balfour, Jacobsen also came out in a 2018 interview with Vanity Fair, saying that she dates both men and women, so long as they're "funny" and "doing something they love." And with her engagement, she's finally found that person, to which we can only say congrats to the happy couple!