Achieving a Euphoria-inspired look may get a lot easier with A24's latest endeavor.

According to a new report from i-D, the company behind critically acclaimed productions like Midsommar, Moonlight and Minari is potentially coming out with a new beauty brand called Rules Beauty — perhaps in a nod to Euphoria's Rue and Jules.

So does that mean tons of rhinestones and matte eyeshadows à la Doniella Davy? Well honestly, we don't really know since the announcement hasn't been made official just yet. Instead, the report comes courtesy of a vague Greenhouse listing for a "Director of Operations and Supply Chain" for A24's new "portfolio company focusing on the beauty space."

The role itself appears to be a managerial position focused on leading Rules Beauty's strategic operations and structure, which the listing explains is "a unique startup opportunity for an entrepreneurial individual" who wants to help "build our team, processes and best practices from the ground up."

Let's hope this position gets filled soon, so we can be one step closer to glitter galore. In the meantime though, you can check out the listing, here.