For years, Whoopi Goldberg has been a fixture at New York Fashion Week, showing up with equal enthusiasm for major and burgeoning designers alike. She always shows up with a smile and a kind word to say about designers who truly design for all people, no matter the size or gender expression. She defies the industry-wide stonefaced standard by genuinely having a good time, whether wearing mismatched sneakers in public, Vetements on The View or Thom Browne on the red carpet.

Now after watching, learning, and not conforming, Whoopi is joining the fashion game officially, and it's sure to be a party for all. Her inaugural line, called Dubgee, launches this week on May 15, and it is a size-inclusive, comfort-focused endeavor featuring looks going up to size 24. Some of the clothes that will be available include graphic tunics, dresses, gingham shirts and sweaters reading "Normal Is Just a Cycle on a Washing Machine" and "Believe In All Possibilities." Other comfortable details include deeper pockets, wider sleeves, and longer shirt lengths.

Whoopi told Business of Fashion she wanted to launch a line because she wants people to feel the comfort she feels in the clothes she herself enjoys wearing. "This is as serious to me as anything else I've done in my life," she said. "The first thing you should communicate is, 'I like me.' I think the motto of the company is, 'The last thing you should ever fret about is what's in your closet.'"

Whoopi continued: "I never want to explain why I have something on... Who's to tell you it's wrong? Nobody. If I'm happy, leave me alone about what I've got on. Maybe I was ahead of my time. Maybe now is the time."

Whoopi Goldberg's Dubgee will launch on Amazon, Ashley Stewart, Le Tote and Neiman Marcus, with prices ranging from about $90 to $400.