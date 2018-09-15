Fashion
Fashion

Vivienne Westwood Wants You to 'Buy Less'

Matt Moen
25m

"Politicians are criminals and I am a witch" declares British fashion designer, Vivienne Westwood, in the video for her latest Spring Summer 2019 Collection.

The iconic designer that brought punk into the fashion zeitgeist is still very much a part of the Resistance and reasserts her guiding principles in this latest collection. Using a set of playing cards and her Taoist principles as a jumping off point, Westwood brings a DIY-aesthetic to the unisex fashion line.

"Part of my philosophy is - if we had culture instead of consumption we would not be in this environmental mess because we would have a different ethos," says Westwood renewing her commitment to sustainable fashion by partnering with the leading four green energy suppliers for the collection. Emphasizing her mantra "buy less," Westwood aims to combat fast fashion with timeless pieces that are versatile for a multitude of occasions.

At the heart of Westwood's Spring/Summer 2019 collection lies a spirit of fluidity, play, and edge that we've come to know as her signature. Browse through the collection's full lookbook below:

Photography by Hedvig Jenning

Styling by Sabina Schreder

Art Direction & Make-up by Isamaya Ffrench

Hair by Gary Gill

Nails by Marian Newman

Creative Direction by Vivienne Westwood & Andreas Kronthaler

Casting & Production by Vivienne Westwood

Subscribe to Get More