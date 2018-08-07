Fashion
Beautiful People
Break the Internet ®
Tech
Internet Culture
NSFW
Sunday Funnies
Entertainment
Music
Film/TV
Books/Zines
Roundups
Care
Video
Subscribe

Virgil Abloh, the architect and engineer turned DJ, artist, and designer, is having a momentous 2018. This year marks both his first as artistic director of menswear at Louis Vuitton and his co-ed ready-to-wear and accessories label Off White's five-year anniversary. This month,, Chicago's Museum of Contemporary Art announced a 2019 retrospective focused on the multi-hyphenate creative's approach to music, art, and fashion.

Related | Virgil Abloh Returns to his DJ Roots

Opening on June 8, Virgil Abloh: Figures of Speech (through September 22) is named after the word-play his featured in his various projects. In addition to examining his designs for Nike, Off-White, and Louis Vuitton, the show will incorporate Abloh's architecture and furniture works, fine art including sculpture and paintings, and projects for Kanye West's creative agency Donda. The 37-year-old Chicago native's music-related work will also be integrated into the show, from his graphic designs for musicians to DJ sets and runway show soundtracks. Abloh will also design never-before-seen objects and apparel (not commercially available) for the exhibition, which has been in the works for over two years.

Image via Twitter

Subscribe to Get More

You May Also Like