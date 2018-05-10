Tyra Banks, supermodel and unstoppable entrepreneur, pays tribute to her mother in their new book, Perfect Is Boring, which the power duo wrote together and released this year in anticipation of Mother's Day. "I'd be nowhere without my mama Carolyn London's tell-it-like-it-is-advice," Banks says of her book, which provides readers with London's life lessons on all things "beauty, booty, and being a boss." Considering the America's Next Top Model host has proven herself to be the ultimate Queen of Transformations, we asked Banks and her mom to recreate some of their favorite mother-daughter duos in pop culture (including themselves). Check it all out, below.

Tyra Banks and Carolyn London On Tyra: Suit by Tom Ford, Hoops by Noon Jewelry; On Carolyn: Coat by Donny Brook Vintage, Earrings by Die Motte

Beyoncé and Tina Knowles On Tyra: Dress by Gypsy Sport, Boots by Mistress Rocks; On Carolyn: Dress by Christian Siriano, Heels by Sophia Webster

Tracee Ellis Ross and Diana Ross On Tyra: Dress by La Ligne, Earrings by Noon Jewelry; On Carolyn: Dress by Badgley Mischka

Zoë Kravitz and Lisa Bonet On Tyra: Dress by Adam Lippes, Earrings by Die Motte; On Carolyn: Dress by Quentin Veron