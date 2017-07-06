When did you first start skateboarding?



Nina [Moran] built me my first board in the 11th grade. I didn't have a reason to not skate after that.



How did you first become part of the Skate Kitchen?



I knew a couple of the girls from high school and we realized we had the same love for skateboarding. After that we sort of drifted together after a few run-ins at the skate park.



